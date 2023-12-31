UMB Bank n.a. Has $127,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 216.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 119.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

