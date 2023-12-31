UMB Bank n.a. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

