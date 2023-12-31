UMB Bank n.a. Has $188,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

