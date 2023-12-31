UMB Bank n.a. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

