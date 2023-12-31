UMB Bank n.a. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

