UMB Bank n.a. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUMG opened at $42.33 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

