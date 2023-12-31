UMB Bank n.a. Has $79,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $959,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $178.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

