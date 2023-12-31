UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $133,000 Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $67,332,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 114.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,661,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,590,000 after buying an additional 887,459 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.02 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

