UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 468 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

