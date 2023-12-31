UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.7 %

SNY opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.