UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,158 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $97.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

