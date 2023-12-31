UMB Bank n.a. Sells 123 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $127.91 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

