Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $934.79

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.79 ($11.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,058 ($13.44). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.27), with a volume of 201,361 shares.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.09) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.95).

The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,982.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 973.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 935.13.

In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($341.55). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

