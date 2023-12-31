United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

UBFO opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

