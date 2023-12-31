UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UNH opened at $526.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

