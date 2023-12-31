Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.