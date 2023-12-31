Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.