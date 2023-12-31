Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading Up 1.3%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 12,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VACC shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vaccitech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaccitech

Vaccitech Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccitech

(Get Free Report)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.