Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

