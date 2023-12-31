Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EAGG stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.