Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 1.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.64. 90,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 28,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLYPP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

