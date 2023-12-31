Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $459.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.66. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

