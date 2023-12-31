Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

