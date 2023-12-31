Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

