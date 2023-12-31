Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 626,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,035,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

