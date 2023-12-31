Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.