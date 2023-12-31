Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,493,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 686,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

