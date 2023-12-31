Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VTC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.33.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.