Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 44.8% in December

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,300 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,183.48% and a negative net margin of 797.39%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

