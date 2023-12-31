Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Up 32.0% in December

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $413.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.16 and its 200 day moving average is $358.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

