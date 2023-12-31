Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Short Interest Update

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after buying an additional 741,753 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

VERV opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

