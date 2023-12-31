Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.04. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

