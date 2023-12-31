Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 370.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.91%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

