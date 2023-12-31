Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.82. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

