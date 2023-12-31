Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Shares Down 4.7%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 85,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 100,565 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 267,972 shares of company stock worth $264,542 in the last 90 days. 55.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivani Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vivani Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

