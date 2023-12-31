Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Shares Down 4.7%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 85,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 100,565 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 267,972 shares of company stock worth $264,542 in the last 90 days. 55.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivani Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vivani Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

