Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $2.17 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.