Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

