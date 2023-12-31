Wedbush Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $205.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,978.00 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,036.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

