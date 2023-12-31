Wedbush Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $394.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $376.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

