West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $582.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.14 and its 200 day moving average is $540.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.