Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Up 33.6%

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shot up 33.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 93,081,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the average session volume of 10,030,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

