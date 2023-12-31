William Forrest Bell Sells 1,976 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GMS Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $84.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

