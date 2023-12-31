WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $529,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WINV stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. WinVest Acquisition has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.00.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.