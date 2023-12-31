Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $123.02 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -723.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.