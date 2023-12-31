Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $123.02 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -723.60 and a beta of 1.29.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
