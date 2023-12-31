Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WK opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. Workiva has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,094,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,955,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,982,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

