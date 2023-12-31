WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WSFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

