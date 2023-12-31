XOMA Co. (XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 16th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
XOMA Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
About XOMA
