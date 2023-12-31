XOMA Co. (XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 16th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

XOMA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Get XOMA alerts:

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.