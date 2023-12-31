Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.22

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $18.05. Yamato shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 1,623 shares traded.
Yamato Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.
About Yamato
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services.
