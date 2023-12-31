Yoav Landman Sells 1,452 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,999,432 shares in the company, valued at $245,120,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.