Yoav Landman Sells 1,452 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,999,432 shares in the company, valued at $245,120,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.
- On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.
- On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.
JFrog Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
