Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC raised their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

