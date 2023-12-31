Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.